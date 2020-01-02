Private Trust Co. NA Buys 6,935 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,494,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

