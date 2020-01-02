Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,593,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,243 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,006.6% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,746 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,770,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,867,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,918,000 after acquiring an additional 990,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,770,000 after acquiring an additional 878,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.87. 17,374,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,008,104. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

