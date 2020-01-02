Private Trust Co. NA Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,880 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises approximately 2.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of Kellogg worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $40,456,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,409. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

