Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,122,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after purchasing an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 280,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,512,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,246,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.87 and its 200 day moving average is $225.48. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

