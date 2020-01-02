Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.37 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,580,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $121.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

