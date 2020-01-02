Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,438,112 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

