Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,289 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,726. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.38 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

