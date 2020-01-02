Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 5,214 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.10. 1,901,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

