Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,356,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,118,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $70.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

