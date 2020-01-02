Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $16,469,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $2,669,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day moving average is $251.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.