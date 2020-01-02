Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,626. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $124.57 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average is $153.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.