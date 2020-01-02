Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,439 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

CSX stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

