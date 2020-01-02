Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,280 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,632,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

