Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,905 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after buying an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after buying an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $78,321,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $85,921,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.76.

NYSE RTN traded up $4.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a one year low of $149.26 and a one year high of $224.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

