Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,719 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 78,487,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,507,527. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $45.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

