Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,181 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59,132 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.16.

ALXN traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,845. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

