Private Trust Co. NA Sells 5,643 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,404,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

