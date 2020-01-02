Private Trust Co. NA Sells 891 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 402,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $69,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $191.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $369.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $191.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

