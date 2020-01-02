Private Trust Co. NA Sells 9,053 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 16,703,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,641,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

