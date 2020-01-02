Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,758 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 314,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Chevron stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.90. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $108.07 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

