PRiVCY Price Up 9.2% This Week (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $38,578.00 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00044317 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00060585 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.