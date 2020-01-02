ProCurrency Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One ProCurrency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $4,557.00 and $1,837.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.02447668 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

