Profile Utility Token Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $39,600.00 and $4,238.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

