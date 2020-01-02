Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Progressive has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,002 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.