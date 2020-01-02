Project Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Project Coin has a total market cap of $3,322.00 and $21.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded down 42.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 321.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

