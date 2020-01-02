Project Pai (PAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $342,847.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $342,847.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,643,875,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,426,862 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, BitForex, Huobi, HBUS and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

