Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.17% of Pure Cycle worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCYO. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 51,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 105,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.88 million, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 19.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $5,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

