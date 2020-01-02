Pure (PUREX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00042358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00577673 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000934 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

