PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $64,001.00 and $15.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00059690 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087524 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,020.92 or 1.00511771 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 915,260,579 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

