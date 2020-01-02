Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for TTEC Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TTEC in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

