Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 6% This Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $278,781.00 and approximately $4,477.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, Gate.io and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000300 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

