qiibee (QBX) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. qiibee has a total market cap of $620,069.00 and $564.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, qiibee has traded down 3% against the dollar. One qiibee token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,198,550 tokens. qiibee's official website is qiibee.com. qiibee's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

