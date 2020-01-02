Qitmeer (HLC) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.24 million and $987.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinBene, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

