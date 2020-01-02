Qredit Market Capitalization Reaches $459,390.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 71.6% higher against the dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $459,390.00 and approximately $1,178.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000290 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

