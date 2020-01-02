Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $149.13 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00022143 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $149.13 million and approximately $282.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,031,088 coins and its circulating supply is 96,281,068 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bithumb, Ovis, ABCC, Iquant, CoinEgg, Binance, Liquid, Gate.io, Cobinhood, BitForex, Kucoin, Upbit, Liqui, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Huobi, BCEX, EXX, HBUS, Coinnest, Coindeal, Bitfinex, Crex24, OKEx, Bibox, Bittrex, Coinrail, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, GOPAX, BigONE, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Bleutrade, Allcoin, Exrates, HitBTC, Coinone, CoinEx, Bit-Z, LBank, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

