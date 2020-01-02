Quant Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Quant has a market cap of $42.59 million and $1.34 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00050591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

