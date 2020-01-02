Quanta Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $415.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.05892568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

