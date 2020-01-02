Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $1.39 million and $381.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.46 or 0.06027445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036529 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024500 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

