Quantis Network Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $34,736.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 392,784,771 coins and its circulating supply is 165,806,141 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

