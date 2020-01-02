Quantstamp (QSP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $80,071.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $80,071.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, DDEX, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

