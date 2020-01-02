Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.0604 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $104,443.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021982 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003855 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.02464565 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012935 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,012,446 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.