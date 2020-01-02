Quark Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quark has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 261,985,821 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

