Quasarcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,615.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $520,966.00 and $2,615.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00065779 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,367,943 coins and its circulating supply is 168,367,943 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.