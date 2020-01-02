Quasarcoin Market Capitalization Tops $498,732.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $498,732.00 and $1,870.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 260.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,368,209 coins and its circulating supply is 168,368,209 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.