QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) versus Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) Financial Analysis

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -144.73% -85.41% -40.07% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuickLogic and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuickLogic presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.63 million 3.95 -$13.78 million ($2.10) -2.86 Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.13 -$120.04 million N/A N/A

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Designs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sigma Designs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

QuickLogic has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuickLogic beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

