QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $370,889.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.05957948 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030052 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002118 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001261 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

