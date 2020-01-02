QunQun (QUN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $196,417.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $51.55 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $196,417.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.