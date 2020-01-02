Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $953,689.00 and approximately $234.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

