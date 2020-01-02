Radium Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005610 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1,392.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,917,233 coins and its circulating supply is 3,903,208 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

