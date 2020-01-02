Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $60,975.00 and approximately $10,489.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,164,384 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

